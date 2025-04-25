Clawpunk Brings Together Cats, Punk and Roguelike Gameplay We spoke with Clawpunk's director about the game's unique gameplay and art style.

We played Clawpunk at GDC and after getting to try it for ourselves, we spoke with the game’s director to learn more about it. Get exclusive insight in this Shacknews interview.

Jamie White, the director of Clawpunk, caught up with us at GDC to talk about his team’s work on the action platformer. He talks about inspirations, the art style, and combat design.

