New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Clawpunk Brings Together Cats, Punk and Roguelike Gameplay

We spoke with Clawpunk's director about the game's unique gameplay and art style.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

We played Clawpunk at GDC and after getting to try it for ourselves, we spoke with the game’s director to learn more about it. Get exclusive insight in this Shacknews interview.

Jamie White, the director of Clawpunk, caught up with us at GDC to talk about his team’s work on the action platformer. He talks about inspirations, the art style, and combat design.

You can find our written impressions of Clawpunk right here on Shacknews. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more interviews with developers.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola