EU fines Meta & Apple a combined 700 million euros over breach of Digital Markets Act Apple was found in violation of anti-steering regulations while Meta was charged with failing to provide options that limit user data collection.

This week, Apple and Meta are facing major fines from the European Commission over violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The commission found that Apple had violated anti-steering regulations regarding the funneling of users to its app store services and payment platforms. Meanwhile, Meta was found to be in breach of an obligation to provide users of its products with a reasonable option that would allow them to limit use of their personal data.

The European Commission announced Apple and Meta’s violations of the DMA in a press release from the organization this week, along with the monetary penalties that follow. Apple will be fined €500 million for its violations while Meta is being fined €200 million. It began its verdict with Apple:

Under the DMA, app developers distributing their apps via Apple's App Store should be able to inform customers, free of charge, of alternative offers outside the App Store, steer them to those offers and allow them to make purchases.



The Commission found that Apple fails to comply with this obligation. Due to a number of restrictions imposed by Apple, app developers cannot fully benefit from the advantages of alternative distribution channels outside the App Store. Today, we've fined Apple and Meta for breaching the #DMA.



Apple restricts developers from informing customers about offers outside the App Store, while Meta doesn’t give consumers the choice of a service that uses less of their personal data.



More info: https://t.co/dhK04KI4sn pic.twitter.com/xxz7D56ohN — European Commission (@EU_Commission) April 23, 2025 The Commission then goes on to speak to Meta’s violations: In November 2023, Meta introduced a binary ‘Consent or Pay' advertising model. Under this model, EU users of Facebook and Instagram had a choice between consenting to personal data combination for personalised advertising or paying a monthly subscription for an ad-free service.



The Commission found that this model is not compliant with the DMA, as it did not give users the required specific choice to opt for a service that uses less of their personal data but is otherwise equivalent to the ‘personalised ads' service. Meta's model also did not allow users to exercise their right to freely consent to the combination of their personal data. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digtal Services Act (DSA) were passed together in 2022 as a means of investigating and regulating major tech firms that would threaten the free market with monopolies. They have since been the centerpiece in a variety of legal activity, pursuing Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA in various sectors of their business, especially pertaining to antitrust and consumer protections. While a combined €700 million in fines might be a drop in the bucket for Apple and Meta, the continued pressure by the EU continues to hold the world’s largest tech firms accountable for their actions on the world stage. As we continue to follow for further updates, stay tuned to the European Union topic for further updates.