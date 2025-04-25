EU fines Meta & Apple a combined 700 million euros over breach of Digital Markets Act

This week, Apple and Meta are facing major fines from the European Commission over violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The commission found that Apple had violated anti-steering regulations regarding the funneling of users to its app store services and payment platforms. Meanwhile, Meta was found to be in breach of an obligation to provide users of its products with a reasonable option that would allow them to limit use of their personal data.
The European Commission announced Apple and Meta’s violations of the DMA in a press release from the organization this week, along with the monetary penalties that follow. Apple will be fined €500 million for its violations while Meta is being fined €200 million. It began its verdict with Apple:
