Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion adds more Alolan Pokemon

The addition of the Rare Candy item might herald a new era for the meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Pokemon TCG Pocket is trucking along with monthly content drops, and the latest is right around the corner. Celestial Guardians is the next expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket and it’ll add Pokemon like Solgaleo and Lunala in addition to new Trainer and Support cards.

The trailer for Celestial Guardians reveals the addition of Alola region staples like Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet. We also see a full-art Alolan Marowak and Oricorio. New Trainer Cards include Ilima, Lana, and Kiawe. Lillie will be the first non-Pokemon to receive an immersive card.

In addition to the new decks and the cards within them, the next Pokemon TCG Pocket update will bring new drop events and special missions for players to participate in.

The Celestial Guardians expansion will be released on April 30. Visit our dedicated topic page for all your Pokemon TCG Pocket news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

