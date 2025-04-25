Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion adds more Alolan Pokemon The addition of the Rare Candy item might herald a new era for the meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is trucking along with monthly content drops, and the latest is right around the corner. Celestial Guardians is the next expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket and it’ll add Pokemon like Solgaleo and Lunala in addition to new Trainer and Support cards.

The trailer for Celestial Guardians reveals the addition of Alola region staples like Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet. We also see a full-art Alolan Marowak and Oricorio. New Trainer Cards include Ilima, Lana, and Kiawe. Lillie will be the first non-Pokemon to receive an immersive card.

In addition to the new decks and the cards within them, the next Pokemon TCG Pocket update will bring new drop events and special missions for players to participate in.

The Celestial Guardians expansion will be released on April 30. Visit our dedicated topic page for all your Pokemon TCG Pocket news.