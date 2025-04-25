Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sells over 500,000 copies in one day Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive's new RPG is selling well and winning fans around the world.

This week, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was released to the world on consoles and PC. It’s an exciting RPG in a new IP and many critics have been fans of it in review already. Now, players are jumping in for themselves and hundreds of thousands have showed up to play - over 500,000 players in fact. In just one day since Clair Obscur’s official release, the game has sold over 500,000 copies.

This milestone was shared by the developers today, following Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s launch on April 24, 2025.

“A milestone for us, reached sooner than we'd ever imagined,” the developers wrote. “Thank you all.”

The praise is warranted for Clair Obscur. The game was well reviewed around the industry, including here at Shacknews, with most critics citing engaging characters and story, a fun combat system, a beautiful world, an amazing soundtrack, and plenty more. With such accolades going for it so early, the game has a good chance of ending up on Game of the Year lists and categories at the end of 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to follow the Clair Obscur topic for more updates and coverage here at Shacknews.