New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to buy MicroSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2

Secure storage for your Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its release.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

The Nintendo Switch 2, like its predecessor, will use MicroSD cards for external storage. However, the new console is only compatible with MicroSD Express cards, meaning you’ll likely need to pick up a new SD card if you want to expand your storage. Here are the places you can look for MicroSD Express cards for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Where to buy MicroSD Express cards

Multiple retailers are selling MicroSD Express cards or listing them for pre-order ahead of the Switch 2’s launch.

The Switch 2, surrounded by its various accessories.

Source: Nintendo

Stock is constantly fluctuating at these retailers, so you might see SD cards go out of stock as we get closer to the launch of the Switch 2.

MicroSD Express cards are faster at reading/writing data compared to a standard MicroSD. You can tell them apart by finding the letters “EX” printed on a MicroSD Express card. With 256GB of internal storage, your Switch 2 might not require an expansion right at launch, but it might be necessary if you plan to build a large digital library.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola