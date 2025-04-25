Where to buy MicroSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2 Secure storage for your Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its release.

The Nintendo Switch 2, like its predecessor, will use MicroSD cards for external storage. However, the new console is only compatible with MicroSD Express cards, meaning you’ll likely need to pick up a new SD card if you want to expand your storage. Here are the places you can look for MicroSD Express cards for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Where to buy MicroSD Express cards

Multiple retailers are selling MicroSD Express cards or listing them for pre-order ahead of the Switch 2’s launch.

GameStop - 256GB ($69.99), 512GB ($99.99), 1TB ($189.99)

Walmart - 256GB ($59)

SanDisk - 128GB ($53.99), 256GB ($71.99)

Amazon - 128GB ($49.99), 256GB ($59.99)

Best Buy - 128GB ($49.99), 256GB ($59.99)



Source: Nintendo

Stock is constantly fluctuating at these retailers, so you might see SD cards go out of stock as we get closer to the launch of the Switch 2.

MicroSD Express cards are faster at reading/writing data compared to a standard MicroSD. You can tell them apart by finding the letters “EX” printed on a MicroSD Express card. With 256GB of internal storage, your Switch 2 might not require an expansion right at launch, but it might be necessary if you plan to build a large digital library.