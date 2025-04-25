New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sydney Sweeney will star in the Split Fiction movie

The film will be helmed by Wicked director John M. Chu.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s been less than two months since Split Fiction released, but the ball is already rolling on a Hollywood adaptation of the latest Hazelight adventure. Story Kitchen is currently assembling the talent for the picture, and has found a star lead and director in Sydney Sweeney and John M. Chu, respectively.

Variety reported that Sydney Sweeney had signed on to star in Split Fiction, with John M. Chu attached to direct. A rising Hollywood, Sydney Sweeney originally rose to prominence in the HBO series Euphoria before going on to star in movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate. She’s also signed on to executive produce a Michael Bay-directed Outrun movie, making this one of two video game adaptations on her slate.

Mio and Zoe with dragons on their shoulders

Source: Electronic Arts

John M. Chu, on the other hand, is fresh off the release of Wicked, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Before that, he directed In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians, and Now You See Me 2.

Sydney Sweeney will also produce the Split Fiction movie. It’s currently undecided if she will play Mio or Zoe, the two co-leads of Split Fiction. This makes two film adaptations of Hazelight games that are currently in development. In 2022, it was announced that Dwayne Johnson would produce an It Takes Two movie for Amazon Prime.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

