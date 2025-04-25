Sydney Sweeney will star in the Split Fiction movie The film will be helmed by Wicked director John M. Chu.

It’s been less than two months since Split Fiction released, but the ball is already rolling on a Hollywood adaptation of the latest Hazelight adventure. Story Kitchen is currently assembling the talent for the picture, and has found a star lead and director in Sydney Sweeney and John M. Chu, respectively.

Variety reported that Sydney Sweeney had signed on to star in Split Fiction, with John M. Chu attached to direct. A rising Hollywood, Sydney Sweeney originally rose to prominence in the HBO series Euphoria before going on to star in movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate. She’s also signed on to executive produce a Michael Bay-directed Outrun movie, making this one of two video game adaptations on her slate.



Source: Electronic Arts

John M. Chu, on the other hand, is fresh off the release of Wicked, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Before that, he directed In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians, and Now You See Me 2.

Sydney Sweeney will also produce the Split Fiction movie. It’s currently undecided if she will play Mio or Zoe, the two co-leads of Split Fiction. This makes two film adaptations of Hazelight games that are currently in development. In 2022, it was announced that Dwayne Johnson would produce an It Takes Two movie for Amazon Prime.