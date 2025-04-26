How to cure Vampirism - Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered Not everyone wants to be the subject of the next romance book. Here is how to cure Vampirism in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Vampirism is actually a really fun option in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, giving you access to some fun skills and a great roleplaying experience. That said, you may not want to actually become a creature of the night. If you have been going toe-to-toe with the blood-sucking undead and don't want to become one yourself, you'll need to be quick. Sort of.

If you have gotten Porphyric Hemophilia while fighting a vampire, you have 72 hours to cure yourself, or you will become a vampire yourself. After the full 72 hours have passed, it will trigger on the next sleep. To cure it, do one of the following before that happens:

Cast the "Cure Disease" Spell - there are numerous vendors you can get this spell from, such as Avrus Adas at the Great Chapel of Zenithar in Leyawin, Isa Raman at the Great Chapel of Talos in Bruma, and many more. It should cost 140 gold, no matter where you get it.

Eat food with the "Cure Disease" primary effect - this includes Mandrake Root, Root Pulp, and Shepherd's Pie.

Use your Alchemy skills to make a potion to cure disease, although this is essentially just a bad use of the ingredients in question.

Pray at a Chapel

If time has passed, and you have gone full Vampire, then you will need to finish a quest called Vampire Cure. This can be started by talking to Raminus Polus, who is located at the Arcane University south of the Imperial City. Just go into the lobby, and you will find him chilling. Chat with him, and he will send you on your way with a long and involved quest.

It is definitely best to just deal with the Prophyric Hemophilia before it hits that 72-hour mark, or else you are in for a long journey to rid yourself of that thirst for blood.

