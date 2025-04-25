How to sell stolen items - Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered It's not always easy to fund your adventures in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, and sometimes you might need to fence some stolen goods.

It's not a crime to steal things in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. As long as you don't get caught, that is. If you have been up to no good and have an inventory full of items that you need to sell, then this is how to do it.

How to sell stolen items in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

To sell stolen items, you will need a fence, and most of the time, you will only have access to one. Manheim Maulhand can be found at the Inn of Ill Omen between Imperial City and Bravil. This is out of the way, and he has a limit on what he can actually buy from you, so it's a much better option to join the Thieve's Guild.

Now, joining the Thieve's Guild is not necessary for a good playthrough, but it's vital if you want to sell stolen items, as it will open up more fences for you to access. The easiest way to join the Thieve's Guild is to just get caught stealing. It's a good idea to just find a guard in the Imperial City and steal from him until he notices and throws you in jail for the night.

Keep on playing after you get out, and an NPC called Myvryna Arano will find you and give you a letter. The letter, which is from the Gray Fox, will ask you to meet at the Garden of Dareloth in the Waterfront district of the Imperial City. Go there and wait until midnight, then speak to Armand Christophe. You will need to show him the letter as proof.

He will give you a trial quest to complete, and after that is over, you shall be in the Thieve's Guild. After that, keep working with the Thieve's Guild to get access to more fences.

