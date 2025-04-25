Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 25: Steam Golden Week sales begin

That time of year has arrived, as the gaming world celebrates Golden Week. The Golden Week sales have begun over on Steam, starting with Capcom and Sega offering their best titles. That includes a first-time discount on Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Elsewhere on Valve's storefront, Steam is starting to inch closer to the bottom of the barrel with their big sales fests. This time around, Valve is offering the best of box-pushing games. That sounds… curious, but you might be surprised by the amount of quality games on sale. Check out games like Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure and Lab Rat. Finally, Xbox isn't celebrating Golden Week, but Xbox Game Studios is having a sale that includes a first-time price drop on Avowed.
Speaking of Avowed, go check out Blizzard's annual Spring Sale, which features discounts on Avowed, the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle, and World of Warcraft: The War Within (a deal that includes a 30-day subscription). Finally, be sure to shop around, because Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the talk of the gaming world and there are a few retailers that are offering a pretty good launch week discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Spring Sale
- World of Warcraft: The War Within - $29.99 (40% off)
- Avowed - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Albion Online Free Welcome Gift - FREE until 5/1
- CHUCHEL - FREE until 5/1
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Let's Build a Zoo - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Session: Skate Sim - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Fashion Police Squad - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Alan Wake 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Alien: Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle [Steam] - $48.29 (31% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $42.34 (40% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 [Steam] - $3.59 (64% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $8.39 (72% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $12.61 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Steam] - $38.02 (24% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Bionic Bay [Steam] - $14.98 (25% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $31.23 (38% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $23.79 (66% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $34.95 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.95 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.95 (58% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.08 (56% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $7.24 (52% off)
Gamersgate
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $79.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $17.41 (42% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $10.99 (56% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $4.36 (71% off)
GamesPlanet
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO [Steam] - $46.99 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15.75 (74% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $12.77 (49% off)
- Open Roads [Steam] - $11.89 (41% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Alien: Isolation [Steam] - $7.75 (81% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Deus Ex: Invisible War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- God's Trigger - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/14)
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Berserk Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- The Last Spell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- DOOM - $3.99 (80% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Steam] - $40.04 (20% off)
- Lushfoil Photography Sim [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO [Steam] - $47.24 (33% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $13.05 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $13.05 (78% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $18.27 (74% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $7.18 (71% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $8.60 (57% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Doom 64 and Doom 3. Pay $12 or more to also receive Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom + Doom 2, and DOOM. Pay $28 or more to also receive Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and DOOM Eternal (w/Year One Pass). These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Gato Roboto and Monster Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Islets, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Pay $14 or more to also receive BioGun, Berserk Boy, and GRIME. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get The Red Strings Club, Black Future '88, and Neon Abyss. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neon Abyss, RKGK/Rakugaki, and Ghostrunner. Pay $14 or more to also receive Neon Blood, Showgunners, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
Ubisoft
- Skull & Bones - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/20)
Steam
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO - $52.49 (25% off)
- WWE 2K25 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Steam Box-Pushing Fest
- Lab Rat - $15.99 (20% off)
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - $9.99 (50% off)
- Isles of Sea & Sky - $9.98 (50% off)
- Bonfire Peaks - $7.99 (60% off)
- Patrick's Parabox - $11.99 (40% off)
- Void Stranger - $9.23 (23% off)
- Puddle Knights - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Box-Pushing Fest.
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Avowed - $55.99 (20% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ara: History Untold - $38.99 (35% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale.
- Sega Golden Week Sale
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - $47.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio + Persona 5 Royal - $69.54 (28% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $34.99 (30% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. - $13.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Golden Week Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Complete Pack - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Alien Day 2025
- Alien: Rogue Incursion [VR headset required] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $16.00 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $5.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Aliens Colonial Marines Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Aliens vs. Predator - $2.99 (80% off)
- SpellRogue - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Barotrauma - $17.49 (50% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $19.79 (67% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Long Dark - $3.49 (90% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Psychonauts - $0.89 (91% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
