Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 25: Steam Golden Week sales begin

That time of year has arrived, as the gaming world celebrates Golden Week. The Golden Week sales have begun over on Steam, starting with Capcom and Sega offering their best titles. That includes a first-time discount on Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Elsewhere on Valve's storefront, Steam is starting to inch closer to the bottom of the barrel with their big sales fests. This time around, Valve is offering the best of box-pushing games. That sounds… curious, but you might be surprised by the amount of quality games on sale. Check out games like Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure and Lab Rat. Finally, Xbox isn't celebrating Golden Week, but Xbox Game Studios is having a sale that includes a first-time price drop on Avowed.

Speaking of Avowed, go check out Blizzard's annual Spring Sale, which features discounts on Avowed, the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle, and World of Warcraft: The War Within (a deal that includes a 30-day subscription). Finally, be sure to shop around, because Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the talk of the gaming world and there are a few retailers that are offering a pretty good launch week discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Doom 64 and Doom 3. Pay $12 or more to also receive Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom + Doom 2, and DOOM. Pay $28 or more to also receive Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and DOOM Eternal (w/Year One Pass). These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Gato Roboto and Monster Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Islets, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Pay $14 or more to also receive BioGun, Berserk Boy, and GRIME. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get The Red Strings Club, Black Future '88, and Neon Abyss. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neon Abyss, RKGK/Rakugaki, and Ghostrunner. Pay $14 or more to also receive Neon Blood, Showgunners, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Skull & Bones - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/20)

Steam

