Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 25: Xbox Spring Sale continues

Are you still looking for the best from Xbox this weekend? The Xbox Spring Sale is still happening for another week, so this is a good time to check in and see what's worth picking up. That can include games like Baldur's Gate 3, Avowed, Elden Ring, and many more. Speaking of Avowed, don't forget those games with first-time discounts like that one, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, and WWE 2K25.

Over at PlayStation and Nintendo, it's time to play ball! Go check out the first big discount for MLB The Show 25 among many other discounts available this weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

