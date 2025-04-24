New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - April 24, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP Mark Curry

He is not dead... yet... but after drinking whatever that Ohio River "fresh water" was... RIP.

Alison commits the fatal error of climbing on the wrong man's horse in RDR2

That dude is more vengeful than Liam Neeson in the hit movie Taken.

I believe this is what kids these days call "aura"

That pig is cool as hell.

"I'm a freaking bird."

I have never seen a more self-aware bird in my life.

"There is no such thing as nothing."

Deep thoughts on SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma.

Sweet jump!

Wow.

Jah know me wait for you

This is high quality Internet video content.

it's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

If Gunther was able to permanently damage Pat's vocal chords, he might have won the Do it for Shacknews Award.

Is there legit beef between HHH and The Rock?

Seems like it.

Never take the piss out of this great sports.

Happy to see Iyo get the respect she deserves.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 24, 2025. Please consider checking out our new interactive video game map website Shackmaps to support the broader efforts at Shacknews.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola