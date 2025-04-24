Evening Reading - April 24, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review: Until the end of the world
- The Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster is a polished trip to the franchise's weirdest entry
- Nintendo is no longer guaranteeing June 5 delivery on new Switch 2 pre-orders
- Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26 get joint announcement trailer, both coming this summer
- Remedy co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak gets June 2025 release date
- Google (GOOGL) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Google (GOOGL) board authorizes an additional $70 billion to its buyback program
- Intel (INTC) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
- SNK World Championship 2025 to feature $2.5 million prize pool for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Furukawa says Switch 2 My Nintendo Store applications far exceed launch console supply expectations
Elon Musk says he will spend less time with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) starting in May 2025. $TSLA #DOGE #Tesla #EarningsCall pic.twitter.com/qdTEtQrble— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 22, 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
RIP Mark Curry
What does Ohio taste like? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pPD69tYGb0— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) April 24, 2025
He is not dead... yet... but after drinking whatever that Ohio River "fresh water" was... RIP.
Alison commits the fatal error of climbing on the wrong man's horse in RDR2
Chased me to the ends of the earth over a MISTAKE pic.twitter.com/bYS0pzIVk3— Alison Burke (@TiredActor) April 24, 2025
That dude is more vengeful than Liam Neeson in the hit movie Taken.
I believe this is what kids these days call "aura"
Because I watched this, so do you 😁 pic.twitter.com/8KDgshrTDI— PaulsCorner-VerseQuest (@TNTJohn1717) April 23, 2025
That pig is cool as hell.
"I'm a freaking bird."
This bird sings better than some. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0HKcA6HsWd— Jen (@JPo1369) April 22, 2025
I have never seen a more self-aware bird in my life.
"There is no such thing as nothing."
There is no such thing as nothing!! @PennBadgley @netflix @YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/CiHZM9I5tu— SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) April 21, 2025
Deep thoughts on SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma.
Sweet jump!
Wow.
Jah know me wait for you
This is a masterpiece.— PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) April 21, 2025
Absolute cinema. No notes.
This bop will start your week right (headphones please) pic.twitter.com/zbLE4KWs2D
This is high quality Internet video content.
it's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
If Gunther was able to permanently damage Pat's vocal chords, he might have won the Do it for Shacknews Award.
“If you don’t fix it we will.”— Vick (@Vick_8122) February 9, 2024
- The Rock to Triple Hpic.twitter.com/Gk7jEQLn23
Is there legit beef between HHH and The Rock?
Now u understand why Dwayne got bitter pic.twitter.com/ywZctV6M0F— Yassine Claymore (@yacinewarrior) April 24, 2025
Seems like it.
https://t.co/nCbZLNA7sJ pic.twitter.com/9emq90tBLQ— Taking the piss out of this great sports (@GuntherSport) February 3, 2024
Never take the piss out of this great sports.
“literally, i’m over the moon like my over the moonsault. thank you very much! 😁”— sammy (@iyosthelimit) April 21, 2025
iyo’s so fucking cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/2kqpjJqOp6
Happy to see Iyo get the respect she deserves.
IYO SKY 🤝 STONE COLD pic.twitter.com/DqnGcvRRhz— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2025
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
