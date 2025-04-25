Welcome to episode 60 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Sam Chandler as we discuss the surprise release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and dive into the ongoing Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order situation, where demand has far exceeded Nintendo's launch supply expectations.
Today's show features our Video Game Character Draft segment, where we select from an impressive roster including iconic figures like Lara Croft, Master Chief, and Samus Aran. Meanwhile, F-Zero 99 receives a substantial Ver. 1.6.0 update, adding Mini World Tour mode, new decals, and additional customization options.
In Story Time, we explore Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny's remaster preview and review several new releases including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. We also cover major industry news with Discord's CEO resignation, Remedy's FBC: Firebreak release date announcement, and Ghost of Yotei's October 2025 launch window. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!
Articles mentioned in this episode
- F-Zero 99 Ver. 1.6.0 patch notes
- Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered preview
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review
- Nintendo Switch 2 launch supply
- Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order volume
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now
- Remedy FBC: Firebreak release date
- Ghost of Yotei release date
- Discord Jason Citron CEO resignation
- Google Q1 2025 earnings results
Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!
Follow Shack Together
-
Joe Stasio posted a new article, Shack Together 060 - Marathon, Oblivion, Switch 2 Preorders, Clair Obscur feat. Sam Chandler