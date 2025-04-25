Shack Together 060 - Marathon, Oblivion, Switch 2 Preorders, Clair Obscur feat. Sam Chandler

Welcome to episode 60 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Sam Chandler as we discuss the surprise release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and dive into the ongoing Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order situation, where demand has far exceeded Nintendo's launch supply expectations.

Today's show features our Video Game Character Draft segment, where we select from an impressive roster including iconic figures like Lara Croft, Master Chief, and Samus Aran. Meanwhile, F-Zero 99 receives a substantial Ver. 1.6.0 update, adding Mini World Tour mode, new decals, and additional customization options.

In Story Time, we explore Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny's remaster preview and review several new releases including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. We also cover major industry news with Discord's CEO resignation, Remedy's FBC: Firebreak release date announcement, and Ghost of Yotei's October 2025 launch window. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

