ShackStream: Big Tizoc battling in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is out, and we're taking it live to put on slobberknockers with the indomitable Tizoc!

With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves coming out this week, SNK’s much-anticipated 1v1 fighter is back on the map and making waves. We very much enjoyed it in our review, and we’re playing it regularly, so we invite you to join in and watch as we go live with our main man, Tizoc AKA Griffin Mask! We’ll be playing with the color editor, demonstrating some gameplans, and taking Ranked Matches.

Join us as we go live with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves right after Pop! Goes the Culture, or at around 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Is our Tizoc good enough to be the World Heavyweight Champion? We’ll find out soon enough. Tune in as we go live with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves shortly.