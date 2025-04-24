Google (GOOGL) reports $8.927 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q1 2025 That was almost a full billion up from Google's Q1 2024.

As Google continues to make money hand over fist, YouTube remains a major part of that. That was true enough in its recent Q1 2025 earnings results as well, where YouTube ad revenue was responsible for $8.927 billion of the company’s overall revenue. This was a major boost year-after-year from Q1 2024.

Google shared the details of YouTube’s ad revenue in its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. There, the company shared the breakdown down of its $90.23 billion posted for the quarter. YouTube ad made up $8.927 billion of that, which was up quite a bit year-over-year from the $8.090 billion in Q1 2024.

Google (GOOGL) stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings release.

Source: Google

The latest numbers for YouTube ads at Google were up-year-over year, but not quarter to quarter. While the $8.927 billion was more than YouTube made for Google in its Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2024, it was quite a bit less than the $10.473 billion it put up in Q4 2024. That was likely due to Q4 2024 encompassing the last US presidential election, which saw tons of ads from political candidates go out throughout the season.

With the latest quarter in the books for Google, YouTube continues to be a notable part of its overall business. Stay tuned to the earnings results topic for more updates and details.