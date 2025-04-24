New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Intel (INTC) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations

The Intel Corporation was able to beat analyst expectations, but it still lowered its guidance for Q2 2025.
TJ Denzer
Image via Intel
1

Intel was one of the latest technology firms to report on its latest earnings results this week, and its Q1 2025 earnings results were mostly better than what analysts expected of it. The company put up revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) that were beats against Wall Street expectations for the quarter. Unfortunately, Intel also followed with lower-than-expected guidance for its Q2 2025.

Intel posted its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For its revenue, Intel put up a bottom line of $12.7 billion, which was quite a bit more than the $12.32 billion expected of it. As for earnings-per-share, the company put up an actual EPS of $0.13 per share. That was quite a bit more than the $0.00 per share expected by Wall Street.

Intel (INTC)( stock chart as of after-hours trading on April 24, 2025.
Intel (INTC) stock dipped in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025.

While the Q1 2025 results ended up being reasonably good for Intel, the company is still remaining cautious about the quarter ahead. In Intel’s guidance for the upcoming Q2 2025, the company forecasted an expected EPS of $0.00 per share. With Wall Street expecting $0.06 per share in the forecast, that was a bit of a letdown for analyst estimates.

Intel remains one of the biggest tech companies in North America, and its investments in semiconductors and manufacturing continue to be something worth watching. Stay tuned to the earnings results topic for more financial reporting from companies reporting on their latest quarters.

