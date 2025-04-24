Google (GOOGL) board authorizes an additional $70 billion to its buyback program Google is set to spend an ungodly amount of money on buying back its own stock.

Stock Repurchases On April 23, 2025, Alphabet’s Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $70.0 billion of its Class A and Class C shares in a manner deemed in the best interest of the company and its stockholders, taking into account the economic cost and prevailing market conditions, including the relative trading prices and volumes of the Class A and Class C shares. The repurchases are expected to be executed from time to time, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans.

In this same earnings report, Google reported a beat on both revenue and EPS.