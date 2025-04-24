Google (GOOGL) board authorizes an additional $70 billion to its buyback program

Google’s (GOOGL) Q1 2025 earnings report brought not only details about the company’s EPS and revenue numbers, but details regarding its plans moving forward. In the report, Google confirmed that it’ll be buying back its own stock to the tune of $70 billion.
Google announced that its board authorized an additional $70 billion to its share buyback program in its latest earnings report. The purchases will not happen all at once, but will instead be executed “from time to time.”
In this same earnings report, Google reported a beat on both revenue and EPS. For more finance news, make Shacknews your home.
