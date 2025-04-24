ShackStream: Running around Bungie's new Marathon Alpha Join Jan and his friends as the explore Bungie's upcoming new game, Marathon. Can a couple of grizzly Destiny veterans get the hang of this?

Tonight on ShackStream, Jan and friends will check out a brand new title from Bungie that is slated for release later this year: Marathon. This futuristic extraction-based first-person shooter will see them suit up as a runner and attempt to.... well, they don't exactly know yet, but running will surely be involved!

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, come see what Marathon is all about. The concept seems quite familiar: gear up, hit a map with your friends, defeat enemies, collect loot, and extract before dying. There's plenty of similar titles available, but Marathon appear unique in its art style and setting. Plus, it's Bungie behind the scenes, and if there's one franchise that Jan and his friends are intimately familiar with, it's Bungie's Destiny universe.

Be sure to tune in and see what action the gang can get into. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.