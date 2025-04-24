Google (GOOGL) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations Google stock shot up following the release of its earnings report.

Markets have closed for the day and Google (GOOGL) is out with its earnings report for the first quarter of its fiscal year. It was good news on both fronts, as Google managed to beat both EPS and revenue expectations in Q1 2025.

Google’s Q1 2025 earnings report is out now and sheds light on how the company and its myriad assets performed over the few months. Google made $90.23 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $89.12 billion. In terms of EPS, Google made $2.81/share against an $2.01 expectation.

Google (GOOGL) stock took off in after-hours trading. It was valued as high as $167.15 after ending the day at $159.30. CEO Sundar Pichai provided a statement in the earnings report.

We’re pleased with our strong Q1 results, which reflect healthy growth and momentum across the business. Underpinning this growth is our unique full stack approach to AI. This quarter was super exciting as we rolled out Gemini 2.5, our most intelligent AI model, which is achieving breakthroughs in performance and is an extraordinary foundation for our future innovation. Search saw continued strong growth, boosted by the engagement we’re seeing with features like AI Overviews, which now has 1.5 billion users per month. Driven by YouTube and Google One, we surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions. And Cloud grew rapidly with significant demand for our solutions.

Google also authorized an additional $70 billion in stock buybacks. For more finance news at the intersection of technology, stick with Shacknews.