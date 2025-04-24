Google (GOOGL) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Markets have closed for the day and Google (GOOGL) is out with its earnings report for the first quarter of its fiscal year. It was good news on both fronts, as Google managed to beat both EPS and revenue expectations in Q1 2025.
Google’s Q1 2025 earnings report is out now and sheds light on how the company and its myriad assets performed over the few months. Google made $90.23 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $89.12 billion. In terms of EPS, Google made $2.81/share against an $2.01 expectation.
Google (GOOGL) stock took off in after-hours trading. It was valued as high as $167.15 after ending the day at $159.30. CEO Sundar Pichai provided a statement in the earnings report.
Google also authorized an additional $70 billion in stock buybacks. For more finance news at the intersection of technology, stick with Shacknews.
