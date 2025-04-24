Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 161 We've got Sinners fever, Predator: Badlands reactions, and Wrestlemania takes on this week's PGTC!

Happy Thursday! Greg is out sick, so I've called up Denny to be our special guest co-host this week!

Episode 161 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Sinners is taking over the world! We'll review Ryan Coogler's newest movie and talk about its impact on moviegoers. We'll also discuss the new Predator trailer and the, um, checks notes, Toys R Us movie.

Chicken Jockey!!! It's time for Episode 161 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!