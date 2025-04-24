Remedy co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak gets June 2025 release date The developers at Remedy shared the details of FBC: Firebreak release date and Deluxe Edition content during a special livestream.

In case anyone forgot, Remedy is set to release a new game this year in the form of a new co-op shooter set in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak, and today, during a special presentation, we got a release date for the game. Remedy also showed off the content that will be included in the Premium Edition version of the game, including plans for post-launch content.

Remedy announced the release date for FBC: Firebreak during a developer presentation this week. Therein, we learned that Firebreak will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 17, 2025.

The developers also detailed the contents of the Premium Edition, sharing most of what will be coming with that version of the game. It includes a variety of cosmetics, including armor sets, weapon skins, voice packs and more. The full contents are listed below:

“The Firestarter” Premium Voice Pack

“The Pencil Pusher” Premium Voice Pack

Firestarter Armor Set, Apex Revision (Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves)

Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin

Golden Firebreak Spray

Classified Requisition: “Firestarter”: A collection of 36 unlockable cosmetic items including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets

We enjoyed the taste of FBC: Firebreak we had back in June 2025. It’s an interesting team co-op shooter with solid gunplay and a solid flow in the matches we played. With the June 17, 2025 launch date set, we’re sure to find out more soon, so stay tuned to the FBC: Firebreak topic for more updates.