Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26 get joint announcement trailer, both coming this summer

Madden NFL 26 will ditch PS4 and Xbox One in favor of current gen consoles, including Switch 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
EA Sports commemorated NFL Draft Day by announcing its pair of upcoming football sims. Madden NFL 26 and EA Sports College Football 26 have both been officially announced for summer releases. This will mark the first new Madden game to not launch on the PS4 or Xbox One.

The announcement trailer for Madden NFL 26 EA Sports College Football 26, titled “The Call,” shows a player at the NFL Draft. He receives a call informing him that he’s being drafted to the Washington Commanders, which is followed by flashbacks of his time playing college ball at Texas, and a look forward to his retirement ceremony.

The trailer teases that players will be able to take their player from high school, to college, and eventually, the NFL. Last year’s games already allowed players to transfer their CFB character to Madden, and it looks like this year’s entries will bolster those career modes with the inclusion of high school.

The MVP Bundle, which includes both Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26, has a listed release date of July 10, 2025. This is likely when we’ll get College Football 26, with Madden NFL 26 following sometime in July.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

