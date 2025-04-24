Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26 get joint announcement trailer, both coming this summer Madden NFL 26 will ditch PS4 and Xbox One in favor of current gen consoles, including Switch 2.

EA Sports commemorated NFL Draft Day by announcing its pair of upcoming football sims. Madden NFL 26 and EA Sports College Football 26 have both been officially announced for summer releases. This will mark the first new Madden game to not launch on the PS4 or Xbox One.

The announcement trailer for Madden NFL 26 EA Sports College Football 26, titled “The Call,” shows a player at the NFL Draft. He receives a call informing him that he’s being drafted to the Washington Commanders, which is followed by flashbacks of his time playing college ball at Texas, and a look forward to his retirement ceremony.

The trailer teases that players will be able to take their player from high school, to college, and eventually, the NFL. Last year’s games already allowed players to transfer their CFB character to Madden, and it looks like this year’s entries will bolster those career modes with the inclusion of high school.

The MVP Bundle, which includes both Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26, has a listed release date of July 10, 2025. This is likely when we’ll get College Football 26, with Madden NFL 26 following sometime in July.