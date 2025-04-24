Nintendo is no longer guaranteeing June 5 delivery on new Switch 2 pre-orders There has been high enough demand on the Nintendo Store website that some customers might not see pre-order emails until after launch.

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have opened up this week, and order volume is massively high, to the point that Nintendo is no longer guaranteeing pre-order delivery on June 5 on new orders through the Nintendo Store. The big N added that emails to allow players to order the Switch 2 may also end up showing up after the release date.

Nintendo shared these details in a change to the Nintendo Switch 2 How to Buy webpage this week, as spotted by Wario64. Now, under a new header titled “Update about release-day delivery,” Nintendo has shared the following info:

Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed. Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase.

My Nintendo Store (US) update on release date delivery: delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed. Invite email may arrive after the Switch 2 launch.https://t.co/q91fw5Ws0a pic.twitter.com/9e7vyHxtab — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 24, 2025

And so it seems if players are relying on Nintendo to come through for pre-orders, they might be waiting until after launch day on June 5 to get it. This follows after Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that over 2.2 million fans in Japan alone had signed up to order the new console. If players want to better their odds of getting a Switch 2 on launch day, Nintendo has suggested exploring its retail partners such as GameStop and Best Buy for further stock.

With so much demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 right out of the gate, it will likely only get harder to get the console in the short term. Be sure to follow our pre-order guide for all the latest information on where and when to order the Nintendo Switch 2.