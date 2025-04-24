New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo is no longer guaranteeing June 5 delivery on new Switch 2 pre-orders

There has been high enough demand on the Nintendo Store website that some customers might not see pre-order emails until after launch.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have opened up this week, and order volume is massively high, to the point that Nintendo is no longer guaranteeing pre-order delivery on June 5 on new orders through the Nintendo Store. The big N added that emails to allow players to order the Switch 2 may also end up showing up after the release date.

Nintendo shared these details in a change to the Nintendo Switch 2 How to Buy webpage this week, as spotted by Wario64. Now, under a new header titled “Update about release-day delivery,” Nintendo has shared the following info:

And so it seems if players are relying on Nintendo to come through for pre-orders, they might be waiting until after launch day on June 5 to get it. This follows after Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that over 2.2 million fans in Japan alone had signed up to order the new console. If players want to better their odds of getting a Switch 2 on launch day, Nintendo has suggested exploring its retail partners such as GameStop and Best Buy for further stock.

With so much demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 right out of the gate, it will likely only get harder to get the console in the short term. Be sure to follow our pre-order guide for all the latest information on where and when to order the Nintendo Switch 2.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola