Mercy build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get Mercy in top shape for Stadium.

A good Overwatch 2 Stadium Mercy build lets the field medic heal in even more ways and, ideally, keep herself alive even in the middle of combat. While some popular builds, including one that Blizzard recommends, lean toward improving Mercy's offensive utility, it's best for newcomers to Stadium or those with rather overeager tanks to focus on buffing her healing abilities.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Mercy build breaks down her best powers and items to keep your team going strong.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Mercy

Triage Unit is the most helpful for Mercy to start with, since it gives her a much higher chance of keeping at-risk allies alive, even when they're under fire. Given how much pressure tanks face in Stadium, keeping them alive is a more challenging task for healers than in most Overwatch 2 matches. Threads of Fate is a useful second power that keeps Mercy from completely abandoning an ally if she has to switch targets. When things are going well, and Mercy can use the staff's secondary function, it lets her increase two allies' firepower at once – quite the useful boon.

You may want to add Serenity earlier, if you're struggling to keep Mercy alive, and you could change Protective Beam for Distortion, which lets allies Mercy is boosting get 20 percent lifesteal on their attacks.

Triage Unit – When using Guardian Angel on an Ally below 50 percent HP, your Caduceus Staff heals them for 30 percent more for three seconds

– When using Guardian Angel on an Ally below 50 percent HP, your Caduceus Staff heals them for 30 percent more for three seconds Threads of Fate – Caduceus Staff healing chains for three seconds at 50 percent effectiveness to the last ally healed or boosted

– Caduceus Staff healing chains for three seconds at 50 percent effectiveness to the last ally healed or boosted Protective Beam – Allies affected by Caduceus Staff who are at 80 percent HP or higher gain 10 percent damage reduction

– Allies affected by Caduceus Staff who are at 80 percent HP or higher gain 10 percent damage reduction Serenity – Sympathetic Recovery heals Mercy even when her target is at full health

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Mercy

Mercy's items are a mix of abilities designed to keep her active on the field for longer and those that help boost her healing powers. You could drop Crusader Hydraulics for something that grants shields instead or save up for two Epic-grade items and use LumeriCo Fusion Drive instead, which grants more armor and restores it with Mercy uses an ability.

Biolight Overflow – +25 health, +5 percent ability power. When you use your ultimate, nearby allies gain 50 overhealth for three seconds

– +25 health, +5 percent ability power. When you use your ultimate, nearby allies gain 50 overhealth for three seconds Long Distance Wings – +10 percent ability power, +33 percent Guardian Angel range

– +10 percent ability power, +33 percent Guardian Angel range Aftermarket Firing Pin – +10 percent attack speed, +five percent move speed

– +10 percent attack speed, +five percent move speed Crusader Hydraulics – +25 armor. When you have armor, take 10 percent less weapon damage

– +25 armor. When you have armor, take 10 percent less weapon damage MEKA-Z Series – + eight percent health, armor, and shields

– + eight percent health, armor, and shields Caduceus EX – +25 health, +10 percent weapon power, +33 pecent Caduceus Staff range

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best common items for Mercy

Mercy might be a good healer, but she struggles to stay alive. These items help fix that issue early in a match.

Winning Attitude – +25 health. Gain 15 percent ultimate charge when you die

– +25 health. Gain 15 percent ultimate charge when you die First Aid Kit – +25 shields. Health begins regenerating 33 percent more quickly

– +25 shields. Health begins regenerating 33 percent more quickly Field Rations – While on the objective, recover eight life every one second

For more Overwatch 2 Stadium help, check out our Ashe build, Cassidy build, Zarya build, D.Va build, Ana build, Reinhardt build, and Kiriko build guides.