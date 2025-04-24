Reinhardt build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get Reinhardt up to peak performance in Stadium.

A strong Overwatch 2 Stadium Reinhardt build is all about keeping the big guy going for as long as you can. Reinhardt's most important asset is his barrier, so even though you can make his hammer hit harder, your team will be much better off if he can just do his job – keep him safe.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Reinhardt build guide lists the best powers and items for doing that.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Reinhardt

Tanks face a lot of pressure in Stadium mode, so one of the most viable builds for Reinhardt is one that buffs his barrier and makes him much more challenging to eliminate. Wilhelwagen makes it possible for him to hide behind the barrier and recover health, staying active on the objective even if a healer is occupied or respawning. Topping it off with Amplification Barrier helps give your allies a better chance of defeating opponents faster, but it's best to leave that for later after you increase Reinhardt's survivability. By that point, the barrier will stay up for longer and can heal nearby allies using it to power up their shots.

The offensive Reinhardt build that Blizzard recommends is also viable if your team is coordinated enough to not completely fall apart when the barrier goes down, but for playing with strangers, Defensive Reinhardt just makes things easier. You could swap one of the barrier powers for a hammer or ability power, though. Magma Strike, for example leaves a trail of lava when Reinhardt uses two Fire Strikes consecutively, which is helpful for blocking passages or finishing off low-health opponents.

Wilhelmwagen – While Barrier Field is deployed, you heal for five percent of the damage it mitigates and gain 30 percent move speed

– While Barrier Field is deployed, you heal for five percent of the damage it mitigates and gain 30 percent move speed Barrier Reconstruction – Dealing damage with Fire Strike or Rocket Hammer restores the Barrier's health equal to 10 percent of its max health

– Dealing damage with Fire Strike or Rocket Hammer restores the Barrier's health equal to 10 percent of its max health To Me, My Friends! – While Barrier Field is deployed, allies within five meters are healed equal to three percent of your max life every second

– While Barrier Field is deployed, allies within five meters are healed equal to three percent of your max life every second Amplification Barrier – Friendly Projectiles that pass through the Barrier Field deal 15 percent more damage

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Reinhardt

We're taking a similar approach with Reinhard'ts items. The most important is Overclocked Barrier, which you should be able to get by the second round, and Infusion Generator, which, being an Epic-grade item, might have to wait until later. Ironclad Cleats is more useful than it seems. 25 armor may not sound like much, but 40 percent knockback resistance is very useful. For being such a big guy, Reinhardt'd pretty easy to push around. As a final bonus, Geneticist's Vial is a useful way to stay in the game after elimination, especially with a stronger barrier that also heals Reinhardt.

Overclocked Barrier – +25 health, +20 percent barrier health, +20 percent barrier size

– +25 health, +20 percent barrier health, +20 percent barrier size Infusion Generator – +25 health. Increases Barrier Field health by 100 percent of your max life

– +25 health. Increases Barrier Field health by 100 percent of your max life Ironclad Cleats – +25 armor, +5 percent weapon power, +40 percent knockback resist

– +25 armor, +5 percent weapon power, +40 percent knockback resist MEKA-Z Series – + eight percent health, armor, and shields

– + eight percent health, armor, and shields Geneticist's Vial – +25 health. The first time you die each round, revive at 200 health after three seconds

– +25 health. The first time you die each round, revive at 200 health after three seconds Phoenix Protocol – +50 health. Barrier Field regenerates 50 percent faster and begins regenerating 50 percent sooner after being destroyed

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best common items for Reinhardt

When you're just starting out, or if you need a little boost and can't afford Epic items, these are worth your Stadium Cash.

Winning Attitude – +25 health. When you die, gain 15 percent ultimate charge

– +25 health. When you die, gain 15 percent ultimate charge Field Rations – While on the objective, restore eight life every one second

– While on the objective, restore eight life every one second Siphon Gloves – +25 health. Quick Melee damage heals for 25 life

