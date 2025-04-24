How to get the Schizophrenic effect - Schedule 1 Different customers like different effects in Schedule 1, so don't leave them disappointed.

Effects in Schedule 1 are the result of your strains and mixes, and different customers will seek different effects and will also be happy to pay extra for them. There are just 16 basic effects in the game, but where things get more complicated is when it comes to advanced effects that can be obtained by mixing the basic effects together.

How to get the Schizophrenic effect in Schedule 1

Source: Shacknews

Like all other effects, you need a base, and for the Schizophrenic effect, the one we will go with is OG Kush, as it is cheaper than the rest of the weed strains. Place the OG Kush in your mixer, then add some Paracetamol. After that, add the new weed to the mixer again and add some Cuke. This is the readily available and very legally distinct drink that you can find in vending machines all over the map. Once that is done, add the resultant new strain to the mixer again, but this time, add in some Motor Oil.

If you have some Sour Diesel, then adding Flu Medicine, Energy Drink, and Motor oil should get you a strain that is Refreshing, Athletic, Schizophrenic, and Slippery. Green Crack is a relatively straightforward strain, and simply adding Motor Oil twice should achieve the desired effect.

The main lesson here is that there are a lot of routes to the same destination in Schedule 1 when it comes to mixing things, so don't ever be afraid to experiment.

