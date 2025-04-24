SNK World Championship 2025 to feature $2.5 million prize pool for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves The winner of the City of the Wolves tournament will walk away from SWC 2025 with $1.5 million.

With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves now out and in the wild, SNK announced a huge World Championship tournament to go along with it. The SNK World Championship 2025 will feature a few SNK fighting games, but City of the Wolves will be at the center of it all, and it has a $2.5 million prize pool waiting for competitors with $1.5 million guaranteed to the 1st place champion.

SNK announced the details of the SNK World Championship 2025 event and its prize pool this week. In late 2025, players will be selected to battle it out for the $2.5 million prize pool on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Additionally, there will be tournaments for The King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown as well. Qualifier schedules for the tournament, the venue, and how to participate will be shared soon.

The titles for the SNK World Championship 2025, a global tournament dedicated to SNK fighting games, have been finalized! ✨



City of the Wolves alone will have a total prize pool of $2,500,000; the champion will walk away with $1,500,000!🌐



More information about prizing,… pic.twitter.com/p24T4If6LT — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) April 24, 2025

It would appear SNK and its investors are going all out on making sure Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves enters the competitive scene with a bang. $2.5 million is nothing sneeze at and even tops Capcom Cup’s lofty recent prizing for its finals. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is also mostly getting off on the right foot as a solid fighting game with a vibrant cast, good mechanics, and only one massively silly flaw. We loved the game for the most part in our Shacknews review.

With that said, it looks like eyes around the world will be on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves this year. As SNK prepares for a massive world championship competition, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews.