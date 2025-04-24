Frostpunk 1886 is a UE5 remake of the original game coming in 2027 Players will to once again manage a civilization in the bitterly icy wastelands of the original Frostpunk, fully rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5.

Frostpunk fans might be enjoying the sequel to the highly popular civilization management sim, but 11 bit studios has lofty plans for its next big thing. This week, the developer announced Frostpunk 1886. It’s a remake of the original game, completely rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, and it will be coming sometime in 2027.

11 bit studios announced Frostpunk 1886 with a teaser trailer today, giving the release year window as well. We don’t get much more than a few seconds of dialogue around a highly detailed towering furnace, but we do get the 2027 release year.

The Frostpunk series has been highly successful for 11 bit studios. The first game was highly regarded by critics and players and the second one reviewed even better. The games are unforgiving as all get-out, but there are a fascinating array of environmental and social mechanisms in the game that make for some of challenging, but also enjoyable city management games.

With Frostpunk 1886 targeting 2027, it looks like fans have something to look forward to in the years ahead. As we wait for more details on the game, stay tuned to the 11 bit studios topic here at Shacknews.