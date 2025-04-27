Weekend Discussion - April 27, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Where would you even break in with this puzzle?
It's amazing that you might be able to climb this
Climbers are crazy, man.
Retro time!
How good was The Sims?
It's a pity we never got a Titanfall 3
What a beautiful game.
Elden Ring lore time
Messmer was such a good fight.
Time to learn!
Cleaning with gasoline? What?
Construction costs always balloon
Is there any way to combat this?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Autobrats - The Lot Six
- Hot Night Crash - Sahara Hotnights
- I Let Go - Eighteen Visions
- Saccharine Smile - Donots
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review: Until the end of the world
- The Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster is a polished trip to the franchise's weirdest entry
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves review: South Town showdown
- Steel Seed review: Spare parts
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
