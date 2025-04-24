Wartorn is a squad-based roguelite focused on tactical elemental warfare

The mythical Isles of Talaur are fraught with peril. When hordes of foes lay waiting on the path to freedom, the only way to clear them off is through mastery of the elements. While most players are accustomed to what that idea entails, Wartorn is taking the concept to a different level. Shacknews recently had an opportunity to check out the debut effort from Stray Kite Studios, the team led by former BioShock Lead Designer and Borderlands 2 Creative Director Paul Hellquist, ahead of its early access debut.

First revealed back in January, Wartorn follows the story of Yara and Elani, a pair of elven sisters driven from their home. They can reach sanctuary in their ancestral homeland of Beynun, but getting there involves facing off against legions of dangerous foes in real-time tactical battles. The sisters won't be fighting alone, as they'll do some recruiting throughout their many runs across the Isles of Talaur.



Source: Stray Kite Studios

Journeys take place across a massive overworld map. The way to Beynun isn't entirely clear, as it's the first time that Yara and Elani have ever left home. Players will guide their caravan along different paths with Elani sketching the caravan's path as they go. What's interesting about individual runs is that in addition to keeping everyone alive, players must also focus on keeping their hope meter up. Hope is what keeps the caravan fueled, driving anybody who tags along to persevere. If the hope meter runs dry, whether it's through starvation or other circumstances, the run ends.

Similar to pen-and-paper games, players will encounter random events throughout their Wartorn journey. Some of these events will lead to the game's combat component. When combat is initiated, players will select up to four squads to join Yara and Elani on the battlefield. Squads can vary and can be comprised of different fantasy tribes and races, each with their own distinct attributes and abilities. Everyone moves in real-time, so even with a low number of squads, battles unfold at a quick pace. Players are encouraged to use the space bar to slow time down, which can offer a brief window to issue commands.

Tactics matter heavily in Wartorn. Players are given attack bonuses for flanking enemies, for example. However, the most intriguing tactics involve playing around with elements. Elemental interactions can be key to winning any given battle. Some hypotheticals include drenching foes in water, which can make lightning attacks more potent, or unleashing fire attacks over tar surfaces to ignite the areas around enemies. While total victory is obviously desired, sometimes things won't go your way, and the option to escape may be available. Just keep in mind that permadeath means any fallen squads won't come back, and the loss of squads could affect the hope meter.

Wandering the road to Beynun will prove to be a family affair, as shown in the newly revealed Villa hub. The Villa is where players can chat with NPCs and otherwise prepare for their next run. Before embarking on a run, players can visit the Family Portrait Gallery and recruit a family unit to join them. These are special units that will have their own unique abilities. For example, Clucks is Yara's pet chicken, who can forage for resources, while Inkyra is an adopted winged cousin who can assist with finding rare trinkets. Only one family member can be recruited from the gallery, but additional ones can be found over the course of a run. It's always handy to have family around, especially since they can provide Heirlooms that can be equipped for passive abilities.

There's a sense of Slay the Spire crossed with Oregon Trail when watching Wartorn runs unfold. One normally expects a more traditional RPG or a card-battling adventure with that kind of formula, but Wartorn going the tactical RTS route is fascinating and presents something like most other roguelite games out there. There's a long way to go before Yara and Elani's journey ends, as Wartorn is expected to spend a significant amount of time in early access. Players won't have to wait too long to try it out. Look for Wartorn to hit early access on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on Tuesday, June 17.

This preview is based on an early Steam code provided by the publisher, as well as a private Discord presentation held for the press. The final product is subject to change.