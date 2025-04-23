Evening Reading - April 23, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Oblivion Remastered has this weird glitch

I was enjoying the Oblivion remaster/remake but this bug keeps happening and its ruining the experience pic.twitter.com/Z6Oyn7bM1X — Julia (@Julia_CaSsian) April 23, 2025

You're finally awake!

First trailer for Predator: Badlands

Not entirely sold, but I love how different this looks from Prey. Also... Alien crossover?!

Switch 2 pre-orders are among us

Pre-order #NintendoSwitch2 from select retailers starting 4/24 at 12am ET | 4/23 at 9pm PT.



Check with your selected retailer for more details.https://t.co/EtLyBqcxfJ pic.twitter.com/esRaDsyN4y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 23, 2025

Best of luck, folks.

Malcolm in the Middle reunion

Always good to have Mom and Dad around! pic.twitter.com/7XH585hnZE — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) April 22, 2025

Curious to see what they do with this.

Ryan Coogler releases a thank you letter to people seeing Sinners

Movie of the year. Go see it!

Another informative Wired video

This one is for all you true crime enjoyers.

Shacknews

Do your daily Bubbletron, and make time to go see Sinners this week.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.