Evening Reading - April 23, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Oblivion Remastered has this weird glitch

You're finally awake!

First trailer for Predator: Badlands

Not entirely sold, but I love how different this looks from Prey. Also... Alien crossover?!

Switch 2 pre-orders are among us

Best of luck, folks.

Malcolm in the Middle reunion

Curious to see what they do with this.

Ryan Coogler releases a thank you letter to people seeing Sinners

Movie of the year. Go see it!

Another informative Wired video

This one is for all you true crime enjoyers.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Michael B. Jordan and Miles Canton standing in water in the film Sinners.
Do your daily Bubbletron, and make time to go see Sinners this week.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

