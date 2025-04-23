Evening Reading - April 23, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review: Until the end of the world
- F-Zero 99 update Ver. 1.6.0 patch notes add Mini World Tour, new decals, colors & more
- How to level up in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered
- Furukawa says Switch 2 My Nintendo Store applications far exceed launch console supply expectations
- Ghost of Yotei gets October 2025 release date
- Phasmophobia has sold over 3 million units on consoles
- PS5 brings classic console themes back in latest System Software update
- Discord co-founder Jason Citron resigns as CEO
- Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS expectations
- IBM Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS estimates, with a slight beat on revenue
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Oblivion Remastered has this weird glitch
I was enjoying the Oblivion remaster/remake but this bug keeps happening and its ruining the experience pic.twitter.com/Z6Oyn7bM1X— Julia (@Julia_CaSsian) April 23, 2025
You're finally awake!
First trailer for Predator: Badlands
Not entirely sold, but I love how different this looks from Prey. Also... Alien crossover?!
Switch 2 pre-orders are among us
Pre-order #NintendoSwitch2 from select retailers starting 4/24 at 12am ET | 4/23 at 9pm PT.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 23, 2025
Check with your selected retailer for more details.https://t.co/EtLyBqcxfJ pic.twitter.com/esRaDsyN4y
Best of luck, folks.
Malcolm in the Middle reunion
Always good to have Mom and Dad around! pic.twitter.com/7XH585hnZE— Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) April 22, 2025
Curious to see what they do with this.
Ryan Coogler releases a thank you letter to people seeing Sinners
Thank You! pic.twitter.com/ojgx7FJzTS— SinnersMovie (@SinnersMovie) April 22, 2025
Movie of the year. Go see it!
Another informative Wired video
This one is for all you true crime enjoyers.
-
