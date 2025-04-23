ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 571 More Croc on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough. I missed this game growing up as I got a PlayStation One very late in the system’s lifespan. I have to thank friend of the show, WickedJoker90X, for spending her Twitch points on picking this game for me to play. I have been told that the game will get much harder during the later levels and that sounds like a challenge because the early levels have been pretty easy. I’m also impressed with the platforming because early PlayStation One games can be hit or miss in terms of platforming challenges.

Playing Croc Legend of the Gobbos now makes me wish I had played it growing up because it has a lot of things I like going for it like the music. I also have to say that the updated version I’m playing has a lot of interesting added features to it like information about the Croc TV show that never happened and early concept art. I like those types of things because you get an early glimpse into what the developers wanted to try. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough.

That elephant has seen some things.

©Argonaut Games

