New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

IBM Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS estimates, with a slight beat on revenue

The company was able to post a beat on earnings-per-share, and just barely beat on revenue vs. expectations.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Gensler
1

IBM was the latest company this week to post earnings results this week, and with it came the latest look at the company’s health. In its Q1 2025 earnings results, IBM was able to post beats on both revenue and earnings-per-share versus Wall Street estimates. The beat on EPS was  while revenue just barely cleared what was expected.

IBM posted its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. In its earnings results, the company put up a revenue of $14.54 billion. That was just a hair above the $14.4 billion expected by Wall Street analysts. Meanwhile, EPS was a bigger win for the group, coming in at $1.40 per share against the $1.60 per share that was expected of them.

IBM stock in after-hours trading on April 23, 2025.
IBM's stock spiked and dipped in after-hours trading on April 23, 2025, following the company's release of Q1 2025 earnings results.
Source: Google

IBM has been able to beat its revenue and earnings per share expectations across multiple quarters. However, it may become harder for the group in the socio-economic environment ahead. Donald Trump’s economic policies have thrown world trade into disarray, and there’s a lot of sectors being affected, but most notably tech firms. As tariffs on nations like China threaten to drive up the cost of semiconductor manufacturing and production resources, IBM will likely find its costs rising alongside those of many other companies.

Nonetheless, IBM has put in another quarter with beats on its main metrics. As we watch for further news and updates, stay tuned to the earnings topic here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola