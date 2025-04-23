IBM Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS estimates, with a slight beat on revenue The company was able to post a beat on earnings-per-share, and just barely beat on revenue vs. expectations.

IBM was the latest company this week to post earnings results this week, and with it came the latest look at the company’s health. In its Q1 2025 earnings results, IBM was able to post beats on both revenue and earnings-per-share versus Wall Street estimates. The beat on EPS was while revenue just barely cleared what was expected.

IBM posted its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. In its earnings results, the company put up a revenue of $14.54 billion. That was just a hair above the $14.4 billion expected by Wall Street analysts. Meanwhile, EPS was a bigger win for the group, coming in at $1.40 per share against the $1.60 per share that was expected of them.

IBM's stock spiked and dipped in after-hours trading on April 23, 2025, following the company's release of Q1 2025 earnings results.

IBM has been able to beat its revenue and earnings per share expectations across multiple quarters. However, it may become harder for the group in the socio-economic environment ahead. Donald Trump’s economic policies have thrown world trade into disarray, and there’s a lot of sectors being affected, but most notably tech firms. As tariffs on nations like China threaten to drive up the cost of semiconductor manufacturing and production resources, IBM will likely find its costs rising alongside those of many other companies.

Nonetheless, IBM has put in another quarter with beats on its main metrics. As we watch for further news and updates, stay tuned to the earnings topic here at Shacknews.