Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS expectations Texas Instruments stock was up in after-hours trading.

Markets have closed for the day and Texas Instruments has released its earnings report for the latest financial quarter. The chip maker’s Q1 showed a beat on EPS expectations and the slightest miss on revenue.

Texas Instruments published its Q1 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. In it, we see that the semiconductor manufacturer netted $4.069 billion, which is just short of the $4.10 billion expectation. However, Texas Instruments beat EPS expectations with $1.28/share against the $1.07/share expectation.

Texas Instruments (TXN) stock was up significantly in after-hours trading. It reached as high as $161.57 after ending the day at $152.15.

Texas Instruments joins IBM and Tesla as major companies reporting earnings this week. Make Shacknews your home for all your finance needs as they relate to tech.