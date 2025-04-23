New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS expectations

Texas Instruments stock was up in after-hours trading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Markets have closed for the day and Texas Instruments has released its earnings report for the latest financial quarter. The chip maker’s Q1 showed a beat on EPS expectations and the slightest miss on revenue.

Texas Instruments published its Q1 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. In it, we see that the semiconductor manufacturer netted $4.069 billion, which is just short of the $4.10 billion expectation. However, Texas Instruments beat EPS expectations with $1.28/share against the $1.07/share expectation.

The Texas Instruments stock chart on April 23, 2025.

Texas Instruments (TXN) stock was up significantly in after-hours trading. It reached as high as $161.57 after ending the day at $152.15.

Texas Instruments joins IBM and Tesla as major companies reporting earnings this week. Make Shacknews your home for all your finance needs as they relate to tech.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

