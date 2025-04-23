Discord co-founder Jason Citron resigns as CEO Former Activision Blizzard vice chairman Humam Sakhnini will be taking over Discord CEO duties starting on April 28.

Major leadership changes are going down this week at Discord. Co-founder Jason Citron has led the social platform as CEO since its launch, but he will be leaving the position at the end of this month. Taking his place will be former Activision Blizzard vice chairman Humam Sakhnini, who will take over his duties starting on April 28, 2025. Citron will remain on the Discord Board of Directors and act as an advisor to Sakhnini.

Discord announced these changes with a public letter from Citron this week. In the letter, Citron lays out the start date of Humam Sakhnini’s entry into the role of CEO, as well as speaking to why it’s happening:

Humam and I are fundamentally aligned that creating long-term value requires long-term thinking and focusing on an amazing user experience. I am excited for his collaborative approach to fostering a creative environment for you all to continue delivering for our customers. Humam’s first day will be on Monday, April 28, and I’ll continue to be around as he onboards and in the background to support him in an advisory capacity.

Source: King

Discord is an enormously popular platform, and has grown to the point that it has a place in a lot of other platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It has also grown to the point where the company has allegedly been preparing to go public with an IPO. There’s been little word on when that may go forward, but the change of active leadership in the CEO position is an interesting one as Discord continues to remain a notable platform in gaming and social spaces.

With Human Sakhnini moving into the CEO position on April 28, stay tuned to the Discord topic here at Shacknews for further updates and coverage.