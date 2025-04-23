New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Discord co-founder Jason Citron resigns as CEO

Former Activision Blizzard vice chairman Humam Sakhnini will be taking over Discord CEO duties starting on April 28.
TJ Denzer
Image via Discord
1

Major leadership changes are going down this week at Discord. Co-founder Jason Citron has led the social platform as CEO since its launch, but he will be leaving the position at the end of this month. Taking his place will be former Activision Blizzard vice chairman Humam Sakhnini, who will take over his duties starting on April 28, 2025. Citron will remain on the Discord Board of Directors and act as an advisor to Sakhnini.

Discord announced these changes with a public letter from Citron this week. In the letter, Citron lays out the start date of Humam Sakhnini’s entry into the role of CEO, as well as speaking to why it’s happening:

Humam Sakhnini at Web Summit 2019 on behalf of King.
Humam Sakhnini comes from a position as vice chairman at Activision Blizzard, and will take over CEO operations at Discord on April 28, 2025.
Source: King

Discord is an enormously popular platform, and has grown to the point that it has a place in a lot of other platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It has also grown to the point where the company has allegedly been preparing to go public with an IPO. There’s been little word on when that may go forward, but the change of active leadership in the CEO position is an interesting one as Discord continues to remain a notable platform in gaming and social spaces.

With Human Sakhnini moving into the CEO position on April 28, stay tuned to the Discord topic here at Shacknews for further updates and coverage.

