Where to buy lockpicks - Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered Don't feel bad when you snap about a million of these in half in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

You are likely to make your way through a lot of lockpicks in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. There is no shame in it, as the game has a notoriously difficult lockpicking system. When you need more, and you WILL need more, this is where to get them.

Where to get lockpicks in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Source: Bethesda

To obtain lockpicks, you can engage in the most adventurous of activities: looting. Dead enemies, crates, and boxes can all have lockpicks. Sometimes you will pick a lock to discover multiple lockpicks inside the box you have just opened, which is good news as you likely broke some to get into it. Simple looting is actually a solid source of lockpicks, and might just keep you in a surplus if you put the work in to understand how picking locks works.

The other place to get lockpicks is from an NPC known as Shady Sam in the early hours of the game. As his name suggests, Sam sells things that might help the more nefarious members of society be about their business. Sam's stock should update each day, but he will always have lockpicks available, so you can stock up from him quite often. You can find Sam just outside the Imperial City, standing near the wall.

Go to the Chestnut Hnady Stables, then face the wall, turn left, and walk beside it for about a minute and you will find him tucked away into one of the alcoves. Other NPCs that can sell them to you come later in the game, depending on which groups you join. The Dark Brotherhood and the Thieve's Guild will both give you access to NPCs who sell them.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews as we bring you all the news and guides you need for Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.