PS5 brings classic console themes back in latest System Software update Sony has brought back the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 UI appearances were available during PlayStation's 30th anniversary celebration.

Back in December 2024, Sony released a collection of home screen UI themes for the PlayStation 5 based on the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4. It was exciting to see animated PlayStation themes back in action, but it simply wasn’t meant to stay at the time. Once the festivities were over, they were taken away at the end of January 2025, but left numerous fans crying out for their return. Thankfully, Sony has heard the feedback and brought them back in the latest PS5 system update. Players can once again equip the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 themes to their PS5 home screen.

PlayStation announced the details of its latest System Software update for PS5 in a PlayStation blog post this week. There were a few things implemented, including Audio Focus that will now allow the PS5 to focus its sound on cues like footsteps or voices in games, but the big headliner is the return of PlayStation UI themes. Players can go to the Settings menu, find Appearances, and once again equip PS1, PS2, PS3, or PS4 themes to their PS5 home screen UI.

New PS5 system software update sees the return of nostalgic UI options, plus the new Audio Focus feature. Learn more: https://t.co/KOICJvtZBv pic.twitter.com/i2lLte5Nsf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 23, 2025

When the PlayStation anniversary themes were announced, it cause for celebration. Players believed this might be the return of the themes that were released frequently throughout the PS4’s life. However, once the end of January 2025 hit, PlayStation retired the themes with the closing of its 30th anniversary festivities. Players strongly protested their removal and demanded they be returned, which PlayStation certainly heard, given this week’s news.

With the themes back in action, we have hopes that PlayStation will continue to do UI appearances for PS5, but still, it’s nice to have the 30th anniversary themes back. Stay tuned for more updates and news by following the PlayStation topic.