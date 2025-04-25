The best birthsigns to pick - Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered Some people are literally born lucky in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

As you wander through a dark dungeon at the start of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, you will need to pick your birthsign. There are a total of thirteen of them, and each one will give your character different benefits, or sometimes negatives. It's an important choice, so don't rush it.

The best birthsigns to pick in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

You can find all the birthsigns and their attributes below:

Birthsign Advantages and Disadvantages The Apprentice Will gain increased Magicka (100) but also develops a weakness to magic and becomes 100% more susceptible to it. The Atronach Increases Magicka by 150%, gains a 50% chance to absorb incoming spells, but cannot regen any Magicka. The Lady Willpower and Endurance increased by 10 points. The Lord Armor Rating increased by 15 points, and magic resistance increased by 15%. The Lover Gives you the Lover's Kiss greater power. It can be used once a day to paralyze an enemy for 10 seconds, costing 120 points of Fatigue. The Mage Increase Magicka by 50 points. The Ritual Can restore 200 points of health once per day, can cast Blessed Word to force undead to flee for 30 seconds. Costs 40 Magicka to cast and can be cast multiple times a day. The Serpent Can cast the Serpent spell, dealing 3 points of damage for 20 seconds. This will cure poison, dispels 90 points and damage Fatigue 100 points to the caster. Can only be used once per day. The Shadow Can cast invisibility once per day. It lasts for 60 seconds. The Steed Increases speed by 20 points. The Thief Increases Agility, Luck, and Speed by 10 points each. The Tower Tower Key that opens one lock of average difficulty per day. Reflect 5% of all incoming damage for 120 seconds, once per day. The Warrior Endurance and Strength increased by 10 points each.

While I will always maintain that fun comes first, and the most important birthsign for you will be one that helps the playstyle that you enjoy the most, it should also be noted that math is math. Some of these are simply more valuable for money than others.

For spellcasters, The Atronach is a fantastic option. More Magicka, a 50% chance to absorb incoming spells, and that will also help you as by absorbing the spell, you gain Magicka from it, which helps to overcome the one downside of not regenerating Magicka.

The Thief is another great option, offering a triple stat boost that covers Agility, Luck, and Speed - all solid quality-of-life stats that are helpful in the early game. For anyone who just plans on fighting a lot, the Warrior is the way to go, with a nice 10-point increase for both Endurance and Strength.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews as we bring you all the news and guides you need for Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.