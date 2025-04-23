Phasmophobia has sold over 3 million units on consoles The popular ghost hunting game came to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in October 2024.

Kinetic Games has had quite a bit of success with Phasmophobia since its early access launch in 2020, and that success has continued with its arrival on consoles in the last year. As of this month, Phasmophobia has sold 3 million units on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, marking a solid port to other console platforms.

Kinetic Games shared the console sales milestone for Phasmophobia on the game’s social media this week. There, the developers thanked fans for their support and activity in the game:

“Thank you, Ghost Hunters,” the developers wrote. “Because of all of you, Phasmophobia has now sold over 3 million copies on PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Xbox Series X/S.”

Because of all of you, #Phasmophobia has now sold over 3 MILLION copies on PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Xbox Series X/S. 🔦

It’s no small feat that Phasmophobia has had the same success on consoles that it had on PC. The game has been a smash hit since it entered early access on Steam, even going so far as to win our Best Early Access Game of 2021 award. It finally came to consoles (still in early access) back in October 2024, and is perfectly enjoyable there as well. Fans of the game have a lot more to look forward to as well. Kinetic Games recently rolled out a roadmap of content and updates ahead for the game that should keep players busy throughout 2025.

Of course, as that content rolls out, Phasmophobia fans (including those 3 million on console) will want to know what comes next and when. Stay tuned here at Shacknews to the Phasmophobia topic for more coverage and updates.