Ghost of Yotei gets October 2025 release date Sucker Punch's follow up to Ghost of Tsushima arrives on PS5 this fall.

Last year, Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Yotei, the awaited sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. Originally given a 2025 release window, a new trailer has revealed that Ghost of Yotei will launch on October 2, 2025.

Sony and Sucker Punch dropped a batch of fresh Ghost of Yotei details with a new trailer and post on the PlayStation Blog. Titled “The Onryō’s List,” the new trailer shows Atsu on her quest for revenge. After the death of her family at the hands of a group known as the Yotei Six. Those six individuals make up the list of people she hunts down over the course of the story.

The trailer also shows more of the Ezo region, which serves as the game’s primary setting. We see Atsu walking across a tightrope, sliding down a mountain side, and riding a horse through a lush field of bright flowers. While this is a story of vengeance, Sucker Punch says that Atsu will “meet unlikely allies and forge connections that help give her a new sense of purpose.”

With Ghost of Yotei set for an early October launch, it’ll find itself right between the releases of Bungie’s Marathon and Directive 8020. Be sure to bookmark our 2025 video game release dates calendar as the fall schedule begins to take shape.