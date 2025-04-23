How to level up in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered Wondering exactly how to level up in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered?

If you have never played Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion before, and are jumping in for the first time with the recenltly released Remastered version, then you may find the leveling system a little unusual. If you are a veteran, you may have noticed that all is not how it used to be. In this guide, I'll break down everything you need to know to level up.

How the leveling system works in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Source: Shacknews

To level up in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, you need to level up your skills, Major and Minor. Doing so will give you XP toward your overall level. Major skills are the skills that are tied to your class choice when you are making your characters, and will provide you a greater amount of XP toward your overall level than the Minor skills will.

In order you level your skills, you actually need to do things that would be associated with those skills. If you are building strealth, but are never sneaky, for example, you won't be leveling up that skill. If you have skills related to certain weapons, you must land hits with those weapon types. Essentially, the more time you spend doing things that you are actually skilled in, the more you will level those skills, and the more overall XP you will earn.

You can check your level and current experinece by opening your Journal and going to the Skills tab under the character section.

Source: Shacknews

Once you have enough XP to level up, you'll get a message telling you that you should rest and meditate. For this, you need to find a bed and sleep, and doing so will allow you to level up. Each time your character levels up, you gain Virtue Points that you can then spend on your main stats.

Select the stats you want from Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, Agility, Speed, Endurance, Personality, and Luck, then confirm to level up. Keep in mind, if you cannot level up by sleeping as soon as you hit the rank max, then don't fret, you will not lose any extra experience that you earn. It will be there for you after you level up, and you'll already see progress on the bar toward your next rank.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews as we bring you all the news and guides you need for Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.