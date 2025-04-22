F-Zero 99 update Ver. 1.6.0 patch notes add Mini World Tour, new decals, colors & more The latest update for F-Zero 99 packs even more into the winner of the Shacknews Best Racing Game of 2023.

F-Zero 99 was our Most Improved Game of 2024, which is saying something considering it launched in 2023 in a phenomenal place. Since then, Nintendo has been updating and adding to the game, and the latest update, Ver. 1.6.0, adds even more. Take a look at the patch notes below to see what is coming to the Best Racing Game of 2023.

F-Zero 99 update Ver. 1.6.0 patch notes

The follow patch notes for F-Zero update 1.6.0 come courtesy of the Nintendo Support website. Make sure you reset your game and download the update to enjoy the new additions and fixes.

New Additions

Five Mirror tracks from the Ace League have been added. Mirror tracks will appear in F-ZERO 99 races as well as Pro Tracks, Team Battle, Mini Prix, Mirror Grand Prix, and Mini World Tour game modes. The usual tracks are flipped horizontally, and tracks where the gimmicks are rearranged will appear.

Five Classic tracks have been added to the Ace League. These Classic tracks have been modified from F-ZERO 99 tracks in places to bring them closer to the track layouts from the BS F-ZERO GRAND PRIX Ace League. Classic tracks appear in both Classic and Classic Mini Prix game modes.

Added Mini World Tour, a special event where pilots compete in seven consecutive races to compete for the top rank. The first Mini World Tour will be held on May 5. The Mini World Tour is a special event that will be held at regular intervals. The event will last for one week. The Mini World Tour is a series of seven races with each race consisting of three laps. The rules are based on a score system in which the rankings are determined by the total points awarded for each lap, the number of KOs, and the number of Gem Sparks collected during the three laps of the race. In Mini World Tour, the more players there are in the lobby, the more potential points players can earn during the race. During Mini World Tour races, a Mini World Tour tab will be displayed on the weekly leaderboard. A Mini World Tour category has been added to Prix under Records in the Workshop. This will be displayed while the Mini World Tour is being held and will remain displayed if a record is set. A player ranking in 999th place or above in the Mini World Tour weekly ranking will get a special badge. Mini World Tours will be held regularly, but this badge can only be obtained once during times when the event is live.

Two types of decals and 15 color variations have been added for each of the BLUE THUNDER, LUNA BOMBER, GREEN AMAZON, and FIRE SCORPION machines. These can be used for customization when certain conditions are met. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting Workshop from the Main Menu.

New backdrops, badges, and borders have been added for Pilot Card customization. All of these can be unlocked when certain conditions are met. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting Workshop from the Main Menu and then selecting Pilot Cards.



Other Adjustments and Changes

Changed the conditions for obtaining the black machine color to finishing in 1st in any of the following: F-ZERO 99, Pro Tracks, Grand Prix, or Mini Prix races. The color cannot be obtained by placing 1st in Team Battle, Classic races, or World Tour races. If conditions have been met with save data from Ver. 1.5.6 or prior, then the color will be obtained when the game is updated to Ver. 1.6.0.

Made adjustments to machine balance.

The amount of Power Meter increase when you KO another machine will decrease with each KO after the first one. The advantage gained by getting many KOs early on in the World Tour and Grand Prix has been rebalanced. The maximum Power Meter value from stacking KOs remains at 200%, the same as before. The BLUE FALCON and GOLDEN FOX machines have been adjusted as they tend to keep getting knocked away by other machines and lose more power than desired in crowded situations.

SILENCE, WHITE LAND II, and FIRE FIELD will appear as course candidates for Classic races.

Machine Adjustments All Machines The amount of Super Sparks required to trigger the Super Boost has been slightly reduced.

Increased the minimum amount of time to be on the Skyway from four seconds to five seconds.

Increased speed when traveling on the Skyway without touching the wall and when using the Skyway dash plate.

Adjusted the amount of increase in the Power Meter when scoring a KO against another machine. BLUE FALCON Reduced the amount of repulsion when colliding with other machines. GOLDEN FOX Reduced the amount of damage received and slightly reduced the amount of repulsion when colliding with other machines.

Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Those are the patch notes for Ver. 1.6.0 of F-Zero 99. Remember to update your game so you can enjoy the new Mini World Tour, which kicks off on May 5, 2025. Stay tuned to our F-Zero 99 page for the latest on this great revival of the beloved franchise.