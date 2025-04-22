Evening Reading - April 22, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re two days into the week and plenty of interesting coverage has gone up on the site. This week featured one of my most anticipated games of the year, and we’ll be working on plenty of content with it, but we have a lot of other cool things on the way, too. Stay tuned. That aside, it’s time to close down another day of posting, and that means another Evening Reading for you. Enjoy.

The grind for greatness begins

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

I thought I’d be a Dong Hwan or Billy Kane main, until I saw what Tizoc could do. I’m going all in on Big Fall Griffons for the foreseeable future.

Max Dood picked himself in the game

It didn’t take long for people to help Max meld Salvatore Ganacci into a version of himself. He still can’t get over the creepy stares, though.

Salvatore has some important wisdom

Salvatore Ganacci's quote VS Terry is what a normal person would actually ask. #FatalfuryCityoftheWolves pic.twitter.com/8YQKf7vWnE — Mr Toffee @MAGFest post-con blues (@MrToffee) April 21, 2025

Do you think anyone has actually asked Terry this? They should.

Big brain bombing

Let gravity and fire do the work. This Link had one heck of a good idea.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered brings back the important things

Did you miss him?

The character creator has seen quite an upgrade

Trying the Oblivion remake, character creation is going well, elves are gorgeous now pic.twitter.com/fjw4oqoPBl — Julia (@Julia_CaSsian) April 22, 2025

Make your Elder Scrolls creature the way you want.

Some sage knowledge

DO NOT THROW AWAY YOUR CHAINS IT’S THE ONLY WRIST ITEM IN THE GAME THAT YOU CAN ENCHANT — kari (@spaceghost) April 22, 2025

Did you throw the chains away or keep them?

Good on Bethesda

Bethesda celebrates the launch of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered by giving Game keys to entire Mod team of Skyblivion!



this wholesome 👏 pic.twitter.com/cDLM4I3bRz — HazzadorGamin, Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) April 22, 2025

For a group that did such amazing work on Elder Scrolls modding, this is well-deserved, and good on Bethesda for doing such a nice thing.

When they ain’t done nothing wrong, you just wanna fight

Hulk’s a certified hater.

I would love to see an arcade-themed hotel. I heard Atari was doing this. Maybe they ought to, given what Bubbletron says it's worth.

Have a good night, y’all. Take care. We’ll be back bright and early with new coverage and features tomorrow.