Evening Reading - April 22, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re two days into the week and plenty of interesting coverage has gone up on the site. This week featured one of my most anticipated games of the year, and we’ll be working on plenty of content with it, but we have a lot of other cool things on the way, too. Stay tuned. That aside, it’s time to close down another day of posting, and that means another Evening Reading for you. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

The grind for greatness begins

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

I thought I’d be a Dong Hwan or Billy Kane main, until I saw what Tizoc could do. I’m going all in on Big Fall Griffons for the foreseeable future.

Max Dood picked himself in the game

It didn’t take long for people to help Max meld Salvatore Ganacci into a version of himself. He still can’t get over the creepy stares, though.

Salvatore has some important wisdom

Do you think anyone has actually asked Terry this? They should.

Big brain bombing

Let gravity and fire do the work. This Link had one heck of a good idea.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered brings back the important things

Did you miss him?

The character creator has seen quite an upgrade

Make your Elder Scrolls creature the way you want.

Some sage knowledge

Did you throw the chains away or keep them?

Good on Bethesda

For a group that did such amazing work on Elder Scrolls modding, this is well-deserved, and good on Bethesda for doing such a nice thing.

When they ain’t done nothing wrong, you just wanna fight

Hulk’s a certified hater.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this April 22, 2025. Thank you for stopping by. If you like sticking around and checking out our coverage, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion-dollar startup.

Bubbletron values a start-up for an 80s arcade hotel money printer at $263,520,000,000.
I would love to see an arcade-themed hotel. I heard Atari was doing this. Maybe they ought to, given what Bubbletron says it's worth.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night, y’all. Take care. We’ll be back bright and early with new coverage and features tomorrow.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

