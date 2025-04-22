D.Va build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to build D.Va for Stadium mode.

Blizzard gives you plenty of choices for piecing together your Overwatch 2 Stadium D.Va build, though as of the mode's launch, only a few options work particularly well. D.Va's missiles and matrix are, as ever, the most important part of her kit, so you should spend your Stadium Cash powering those up before anything else.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium D.Va build guide lists her best powers and items, with some explanations for why they're worth your mode money.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for D.Va

There's a viable build based on D.Va's boosters, where her melee attack deals more damage and resets the booster cooldown, and the boosters create a lava field. However, we prefer a build with her rockets as the main focus. Getting separated from your team in Stadium means disaster for you and them, so it's best to keep your distance and attack enemies from afar.

Legendary Loadout – Micro Missiles are replaced with six Heavy Rockets which deal 350 percent explosive damage in a 100 percent larger radius

Overstocked – Gain one extra charge of Micro Missiles

Facetanking – Defense Matrix heals you for 30 percent of the damage it blocks

Ultrawide Matrix – Increase the side of Defense Matrix by 20 percent and its duration by 20 percent

Heavy Rocket's 350 percent damage numbers sound big, but it's basically the same power as the Micro Missiles – just affecting a larger area. We decided to combine the rockets with matrix upgrades to help keep D.Va in the mech for longer, though if you decide you don't want a second missile charge, you could use Focused Fusion instead. It reduces the spread of D.Va's primary fire, which makes it easier to land critical hits.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for D.Va

D.Va's unique items skew mostly toward being Epic-grade, which is fine, but also out of reach for most of the match. Our picks below balance her health, augmenting her Defense Matrix, and helping her ability – the missiles – deal more damage.

Solo Spec – +25 health. When you absorb damage using Defense Matrix, gain shields equal to 10 percent of the damage mitigated, up to 100

Onslaught Ordinance – +15 percent ability power. The quantity and duration of Micro Missiles increases by 20 percent

Macro Missiles – Micro Missiles deal 25 percent increased damage and have significantly increased knockback

Icy Coolant – +10 percent weapon power and +5 percent cooldown reduction

Nano Cola – +20 percent ability power

MEKA Z-Series – +8 percent health, armor, and shields

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for D.Va

When you're just starting out and don't have the cash – or ability – to buy higher-grade items, these are worth getting.

Shady Spectacles – +10 percent ability lifesteal

First Aid Kit – +25 shields. Reduce the time before life regenerates by 33 percent

Power Playbook – +10 percent ability power

