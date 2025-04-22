The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is on Game Pass Good news! Oblivion Remastered is on Game Pass, meaning you can play it on Xbox or PC provided you have a subscription.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is here and players looking to pick it up want to know if it’s on Game Pass. The beauty of Game Pass is that you can play these new release games for a fraction of the price – but unfortunately not every game comes to the service. But is Oblivion Remastered in the catalog?

Is Oblivion Remastered on Game Pass?

Yes, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is on Game Pass. This means if you have a subscription to Game Pass on Xbox, console, or PC, you will be able to download and play Oblivion Remastered at no extra cost.

Those with a Game Pass subscription can download The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Source: Shacknews

While the Deluxe Edition of Oblivion Remastered is not available, the Standard Edition is, and it has everything you need. The Standard Edition includes the base game, the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine expansions as well as the DLC released back in the day: Fighter’s Stronghold, Spell Tomes, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, The Orrery, and the beloved Horse Armor Pack.

If you want the Deluxe Edition and content, you will need to buy this separately, which includes the full price of the base game. The Deluxe Edition comes with new quests for Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon armor, weapons, and horse armor. It’s also got a digital artbook and soundtrack.

All that said, if you just want to dive in and experience Oblivion Remastered, you can do that with Game Pass on Xbox and PC. It also features Xbox Play Anywhere, so you can start on Xbox and shift to PC and pick up where you left off. Take a look at our Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered page for more help.