Elon Musk says he'll be less involved in Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) starting in May

Musk stated that he won't be leaving DOGE as some suspected, but he will be giving it less of his time.
Britannica
2

One of Elon Musk’s latest ventures was to form and lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump Administration. With a goal of reducing redundancy in government organizations, DOGE has taken a pretty controversial streak of actions since its formation. Now, Elon Musk says he’ll be less involved with the organization starting next month.

Elon Musk was speaking during Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings call when he mentioned his position at DOGE. Musk said on the call that he won't be leaving the organization, putting to bed any rumors that he’d be stepping down from his position entirely. Instead, he says that his time allocation to DOGE “will drop significantly” starting this May.

DOGE has only been around for a handful of months, but has already gotten its hands on the Social Security Administration, the FTC, and more. Last week, a report alleged a breach in security at the National Labor Relations Board as a result of meddling from DOGE.

While it’s not directly related to Tesla, Musk’s decreased role at DOGE could mean a stronger focus on Tesla moving forward. As for more out of Tesla, including the details of its latest earnings report, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.

