Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 automotive revenues declined 20% from a year ago

Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings report brought a slew of details about the EV company, including an interesting figure regarding its automotive revenue. Tesla’s automotive revenue was down 20 percent year-over-year, a likely sign of decreased demand in EVs from the company.

Tesla’s updated revenue figures can be found in its latest earnings report. Tesla brought in $13.967 billion in automotive revenue in Q1 of the 2025 fiscal year. That marks a 20 percent, or roughly $7 billion decrease from the $20 billion that the division earned in the previous year.



Source: Tesla

There are many potential factors that led to Tesla’s sharp decrease in automotive revenue. A report from Reuters says that European demand is down following the release of newer, cheaper EVs from rival manufacturers. The outlet also supposes that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s right-wing politics may have pushed potential buyers away. A CNBC report says that "about half" of Americans have a negative view of Tesla and Elon Musk.

We'll be watching closely to see if the downward trend in automotive revenue continues in the coming quarters.