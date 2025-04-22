New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 automotive revenues declined 20% from a year ago

A decrease in demand for Teslas has caused a significant drop in automotive revenue for the company.
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings report brought a slew of details about the EV company, including an interesting figure regarding its automotive revenue. Tesla’s automotive revenue was down 20 percent year-over-year, a likely sign of decreased demand in EVs from the company.

Tesla’s updated revenue figures can be found in its latest earnings report. Tesla brought in $13.967 billion in automotive revenue in Q1 of the 2025 fiscal year. That marks a 20 percent, or roughly $7 billion decrease from the $20 billion that the division earned in the previous year.

A Blue Tesla Model S driving down a city street.

Source: Tesla

There are many potential factors that led to Tesla’s sharp decrease in automotive revenue. A report from Reuters says that European demand is down following the release of newer, cheaper EVs from rival manufacturers. The outlet also supposes that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s right-wing politics may have pushed potential buyers away. A CNBC report says that "about half" of Americans have a negative view of Tesla and Elon Musk.

We’ll be watching closely to see if the downward trend in automotive revenue continues in the coming quarters. Stick with Shacknews for more Tesla news.

