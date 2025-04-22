Tesla (TSLA) says the trade war & politics could create 'a meaningful impact on demand' for its EVs With Donald Trump's administration continuing to cause chaos on the global market, Tesla has forecasted effects on its business.

The combination of Elon Musk and Tesla’s controversial involvement with Donald Trump’s administration and the adverse effects of tariffs changing the cost of goods and trade in and out of the United States seems to be having a notable impact on the company. In Tesla’s Q1 2025 reporting, it not only missed EPS and revenue expectations, but Tesla also forecasted impact on its global supply chain and cost structure due to political factors and is measuring the effects on demand for its products.

Uncertainty in the automotive and energy markets continues to increase as rapidly evolving trade policy adversely impacts the global supply chain and cost structure of Tesla and our peers. This dynamic, along with changing political sentiment, could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near-term. We remain committed to expanding our business model to include delivering autonomous robots across multiple form factors and use cases – powered by our real-world AI expertise – to our customers and for use in our factories, as we navigate these headwinds.

Tesla (TSLA) stock jumped around in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings results.

Tesla goes on later in its forecasts to say that it is making investments and shifts in its business and supply chain to circumvent these issues, but it cannot be certain of the impact in the short term:

It is difficult to measure the impacts of shifting global trade policy on the automotive and energy supply chains, our cost structure and demand for durable goods and related services. While we are making prudent investments that will set up both our vehicle and energy businesses for growth, the rate of growth this year will depend on a variety of factors, including the rate of acceleration of our autonomy efforts, production ramp at our factories and the broader macroeconomic environment. We will revisit our 2025 guidance in our Q2 update.

