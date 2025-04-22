Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings results miss EPS & revenue expectations The first quarter of Tesla's financial year saw a wide miss on analyst expectations.

Tesla has released its earnings report for Q1 2025, chronicling the EV company’s financial performance over the past few months. It’s been a tumultuous period for the company, and that’s reflected in its latest results, as Tesla missed expectations on EPS and revenue expectations.

Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The EV maker tallied $19.335 billion in revenue, missing the $21.11 billion expectation by a decent gap. Tesla earned $0.27/share, which marks a significant miss given the $0.39 expectation.



Source: Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) stock was in flux in after-hours trading, jumping to $239.41 and falling to $236.34 within minutes of markets closing.

Tesla’s earnings report also brought information about how the global economy is impacting the company. The EV company stated that the trade war could have a “meaningful impact” on demand for its product.