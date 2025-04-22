ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 570 1080 Snowboarding slides into The Stevetendo Show!

It’s a special week on The Stevetendo Show. For the first time, we’re having two Shacker’s Choice nights in the same week. After finishing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, we needed a new game to play on the show. Friend of The Stevetendo Show and Head of Guides at Shacknews, Sam Chandler, stepped up and picked another Nintendo 64 game for us to play on the show.

That game is 1080 Snowboarding, a game I remember playing a few times as a kid and renting from Blockbuster Video. For those of you who are too young to know, people used to go to their local video store and rent games to play for a week or weekend. Blockbuster is where I got my hands on my copy of Snow Brothers. That being said, I don’t remember too much about 1080 Snowboarding so this will feel like a first-time playthrough for me. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for the start of a 1080 Snowboarding playthrough. Tomorrow is the second Shacker’s Choice night and it's going to be more Croc Legend of the Gobbos.

Rad jumps bro!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough. There will be more Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well so stay tuned.

Just another friendly reminder to have your Nintendo Switch 2 preorder plans in order soon. Retailers appear to be taking the preorders this week. Make sure you have your account information already on the website where you plan to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 because the preorders are going to go fast. It's also a busy sports week for The Stevetendo Show house as the Mets are playing the Phillies and the Devils are in the playoffs. If I can take a step back from the sweet powder of 1080 Snowboarding, we'll be checking scores during the show!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.