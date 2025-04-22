Zarya build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to build Zarya for Stadium matches.

A useful Overwatch 2 Stadium Zarya build lets the powerful tank use her most important abilities more often, but that's not all. It adds a unique crowd control bonus to Zarya's secondary fire and even lets you heal allies.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Zarya build lists her best powers and most useful items, along with some helpful normal items to buy when a match starts.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Zarya

This set of Zarya powers is divided between keeping Zarya and her allies alive and getting more out of her particle beam weapon. Piercing Beam lets Zarya damage more than one enemy when her energy is high enough, while Containment Shield adds a little health boost to allies protected by Zarya's shield or to Zarya herself. Volskaya Vortex lets Zarya be even more useful as a crowd controller after she activates a Barrier, and Pre-Workout is a little top-up to restore her health, useful for when Barriers are on cooldown or on other allies.

Piercing Beam – Above 80 energy, the Particle Cannon's primary fire mode pierces enemies

Volskaya Vortex – After using a barrier, Particle Cannon's next secondary fire creates a slowing vortex that deals 80 damage over two seconds

Containment Shield – Barrier heals 20 life, increased by energy, and grants 20 percent bonus move speed while active

Pre-Workout – Gain Lifesteal equal to 20 percent of energy

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Zarya

These items add to Zarya's survivability by letting her restore health and shields quickly, with Hardlight Accelerator and Martian Mender's cooldown reduction being particularly important. Zarya needs to apply her Barriers as often as possible to keep herself and her team safe. Light Launcher is an excellent fit with Volkaya Vortex as well, letting you cover the arena with Zarya's secondary shot without waiting for long periods while the beam reloads.

Hybrid Battery – +five percent weapon power. Energy cannot fall below 20

Jumper Cables – Instantly start recovering shields after using a Barrier

Beyond Barrier – +10 percent ability power and 20 percent Barrier range

Light Launcher – +15 percent weapon power. Consecutive secondary fire shots consume 20 percent less ammo

Hardlight Accelerator – +10 percent weapon power, +10 percent cooldown reduction. When you use an ability, Zarya gains five percent extra weapon power for three seconds, which stacks three times

Martian Mender – +25 health, +10 percent cooldown reduction. Restore three percent of your life every second

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Zarya

When you're just starting out in a match, the most important thing to do for Zarya is keep her alive as long as possible. These normal items help you do that.

Electrolytes – Gain 100 unrecoverable overhealth at the start of a round

First Aid Kit – +25 shields. Reduce the time before life begins regenerating by 33 percent

Armored Vest – +25 armor

